Here are the most-circulated books at each Horry County library

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sometimes a WMBF News Investigation doesn’t turn out the way we think it will. With the report that George Orwell’s novel “1984” was in high demand after Donald Trump’s election, we wanted to find out if the national trend held up locally.

We put in a request to the Horry County Library system to find out which books were most circulated since Election Day, but its computers don’t allow a report that finite. Instead, we found out the most circulated titles since 2004.

Some books land in the top five for several libraries.

“Fifty Shades of Grey” makes the list in Aynor, Bucksport, Carolina Forest, Conway, Green Sea, Loris, Socastee and Surfside Beach.

Nicholas Sparks seems to be a local favorite. “True Believer,” “The Last Song,” and “Safe Haven” are all listed at least once. If fact, the Carolina Forest Library is the only one in the system without a Sparks title in the top five.

Aynor readers tend to like older titles, with Harper Lee’s 1960 release “To Kill and Mockingbird” and Sue Grafton’s 1982 release “A is for Alibi” both making the top five.

On the other end of the spectrum is the Carolina Forest library, where the oldest title in the top five is Fifty Shades of Grey, released in 2011. David Baldacci’s “The Last Mile” is the most contemporary title to make any list, released in May 2016.

South Carolina’s own Ron Rash has three books listed, with “The Cove” and “Saints at the River” both in Green Sea’s top five and “One Foot in Eden” a favorite with Bookmobile readers.

See the top five books at each Horry County library in the list below:

Aynor

The Help - Kathryn Stockett - 2/10/09

True Believer - Nicholas Sparks - 2005

Fifty Shades of Grey - E.L. James - 5/25/11

To Kill a Mockingbird - Harper Lee - 7/11/60

A is for Alibi - Sue Grafton - 5/15/82

Bookmobile

One For the Money - Janet Evanovich - 8/26/94

One Foot in Eden - Ron Rash - 2002

The Last Song - Nicholas Sparks - 9/1/09

Sweet Devotion - Felicia Mason - 2004

Kinsey and Me - Sue Graffton - 1/13

Bucksport

True Believer - Nicholas Sparks - 2005

To Kill a Mockingbird - Harper Lee - 7/11/60

Love, Honor and Betray - Kimberla Lawson Roby - 2011

Fifty Shades of Grey - E.L. James - 5/25/11

Safe Haven - Nicholas Sparks - 9/14/10

Carolina Forest

The Girl on the Train - Paula Hawkins - 1/13/15

Fifty Shades of Grey - E.L. James - 5/25/11

The Last Mile - David Baldacci - 5/19/16

Rogue Lawyer - John Grisham - 10/20/15

The Hurricane Sisters - Dorthea Benton Frank - 6/3/14

Conway

True Believer - Nicholas Sparks - 2005

Safe Haven - Nicholas Sparks - 9/14/10

The Girl on the Train - Paula Hawkins - 1/13/15

The Help - Kathryn Stockett - 2/10/09

Fifty Shades of Grey - E.L. James - 5/25/11

Green Sea

Saints at the River - Ron Rash - 9/04

The Girl on the Train - Paula Hawkins - 1/13/15

True Believer - Nicholas Sparks - 2005

Fifty Shades of Grey - E.L. James - 5/25/11

The Cove - Ron Rash - 2004

Little River

True Believer - Nicholas Sparks - 2005

The Girl on the Train - Paula Hawkins - 1/13/15

The Quickie - James Patterson - 2007

Safe Haven - Nicholas Sparks - 9/14/10

London Bridges - James Patterson - 2004

Loris

True Believer - Nicholas Sparks - 2005

The Help - Kathryn Stockett - 2/10/09

Fifty Shades of Grey - E.L. James - 5/25/11

Safe Haven - Nicholas Sparks - 9/14/10

To Kill a Mockingbird - Harper Lee - 7/11/60

North Myrtle

The Girl on the Train - Paula Hawkins - 1/13/15

True Believer - Nicholas Sparks - 2005

The Help - Kathryn Stockett - 2/10/09

Rogue Lawyer - John Grisham - 10/20/15

Safe Haven - Nicholas Sparks - 9/14/10

Socastee

The Girl on the Train - Paula Hawkins - 1/13/15

True Believer - Nicholas Sparks - 2005

Safe Haven - Nicholas Sparks - 9/14/10

The Help - Kathryn Stockett - 2/10/09

Fifty Shades of Grey - E.L. James - 5/25/11

Surfside Beach

The Girl on the Train - Paula Hawkins - 1/13/15

True Believer - Nicholas Sparks - 2005

Fifty Shades of Grey - E.L. James - 5/25/11

The Choice - Nicholas Sparks - 9/24/07

The Last Mile - David Baldacci - 5/19/16

