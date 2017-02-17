2-month investigation leads to 2 drug arrests in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputies served a drug-related search warrant in Georgetown Thursday.

According to a GCSO news release, the warrant was served at a house in the 200 block of Haven Drive. A two-month investigation into drug dealing and stolen property at the mobile home park led to the arrest Tywaun Heard.

Heard was found with several grams of heroin and a large quantity of U.S. currency. Another person, Michael White, tried to run but was caught. White was wanted for several violent crimes and is on probation.

A search of the house led agents to find a large amount crack cocaine, a loaded .40 caliber handgun, a loaded shotgun, digital scales and drug packaging materials. Officials found a motorcycle recently stolen from the City of Georgetown in the yard.

A large quantity of tools, electronics, power equipment and car parts were also found at the house.

Heard and White were each charged with trafficking cocaine and four counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II substances.

Heard, who is presently out on bond for drug-related offenses, was also charged with possession of heroin with Intent to distribute, second offense and two counts of distribution of heroin second offense.

