Man arrested in Myrtle Beach in connection with Atlanta murder

A man told police two men assaulted and fired a gun at him outside a Myrtle Beach tattoo shop Saturday.More >>
A 78-year-old Darlington man reported missing by his stepdaughter early Sunday morning has been found.More >>
Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping a family whose home on Gaillard Street was damaged by a fire Saturday.More >>
Four children and two adults are safe after escaping a home fire early Sunday morning. It happened on lot 8 at the Riverbanks Mobile Home Park in Socastee.More >>
For the third consecutive weekend, Coastal Carolina swept its league series, beating Appalachian State 6-2 in the teams’ 2017 regular-season finale Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
The protest centered on policies promoted by Pence, a former governor of Indiana, and president Donald Trump.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
