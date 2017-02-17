Man arrested in Myrtle Beach in connection with Atlanta murder

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach authorities announced Friday the arrest of a man for his connection with a Georgia murder.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department news release, MBPD officers, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the ATF Task Force arrested Leroy Copney, of Georgia in connection with a Dec. 30 Atlanta murder.

Copney is charged with fugitive of justice, illegal possession of a weapon and narcotics charges.

He was in possession of a loaded AK47 when he was arrested.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.