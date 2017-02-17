TONIGHT AT 11: Locked and Looted

WEDNESDAY AT 11PM – Local gun shops – robbed. Stolen guns – out on the streets.

“It was really ransacked – all the glass was broken,” says Larry Williams, manager of Five Star Guns, a local gun shop that was robbed in the midst of Hurricane Matthew. “We talk about it, we think about it, sometimes we lose sleep over it.”

Strong security measures are in place, but they don’t always keep criminals out.

The Carolinas lead the nation firearms stolen from gun dealers and pawn shops. So what’s being done to keep guns out of the wrong hands?

