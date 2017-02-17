Carolina Country Music Festival announces artist Luke Combs

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Carolina Country Music Festival, taking place June 8 through 11, announced Friday morning that North Carolina native Luke Combs will be featured in the lineup.

Combs, 26, is a native of Ashville, North Carolina, and began playing shows in 2012. His single, "Hurricane," released in 2015 rose to the iTunes Country Charts Top 10 and the Billboard Hot Country Top 40, according to a news release from CCMF organizers.

Combs will join already-announced artists Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Lee Brice, Billy Currington, Chris Young, Kip Moore, Big and Rich, Granger Smith, Jordan Davis, Jordan Rager, Kevin Mac and Dee Jay Silver. Festival organizers say there will be over 30 country music artists at the four-day event.

See a slideshow of artists that have been announced for the 2017 CCMF so far here

General admission tickets are currently priced at $179, VIP passes now run $399, and “Super VIP” passes are $1,099.

The 2016 Carolina Country Music Fest took place at the former Pavilion site on Ocean Boulevard from June 9 to 12, and an estimated 25,000 people attended. Headliners for that event included Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line.

