Consider This: Conway's revitalization will take community support

City leaders are looking at ways to connect Conway's downtown with the riverwalk. (Source: WMBF News)

A very exciting and promising idea is bubbling up from Conway. Leaders revealed a plan to connect the downtown with the river walk.

Conway city leaders say the goal is to have a thriving and vibrant downtown. This new plan should do just that by connecting the two unique areas where people can enjoy recreation, restaurants and shops.

I am excited to see this develop and glad to know the timeline to start implementing the plan is just a few weeks away.

But to do it takes vision, dedication, money and a commitment from residents, and both private and public leaders.

Consider This: Our small cities have such charm and character and unfortunately have been neglected and left to dilapidate for too long. Conway has such a beautiful, historic downtown and the focus to attract and help local businesses has been impressive. But to keep up the revitalization will take support from everybody in the community.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.