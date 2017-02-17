President Trump visits South Carolina Friday

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WMBF) - President Donald Trump is headed to the Lowcountry. A little after 6:30 Friday morning, President Trump sent out a tweet that read "Going to Charleston, South Carolina, in order to spend time with Boeing and talk jobs! Look forward to it."

Friday will mark the President's first visit since the South Carolina's Republican Presidential Primary. Friday is also an important day for our state's industry as Boeing South Carolina unveils its latest generation Dreamliner.

The Dreamliner begins flight testing later this year and will be delivered to airline customers starting in 2018. So far, there are almost 150 orders. The 787-10 is built exclusively at the North Charleston plant, and is the largest of the Boeing 787 commercial aircraft family.

Boeing describes the plane as lighter, easier to maintain, and offers a smoother ride. A smoother ride is important for those who get motion sickness easily. Boeing said the cabin is "calmer," with less vibration and noise from both the engine and air conditioning.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the president is looking forward to seeing the new plane.

Many are waiting to see if President Trump reacts to the decision by Boeing workers not to unionize. That vote happened Wednesday.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Mother Emanuel AME Church's Rev. Eric Manning, and Boeing Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg are also among those speaking today.

The event starts at 12:30. Temporary travel delays are expected at Charleston International Airport as the president lands. The air space around the airport will shut down thirty minutes before and thirty minutes after President Trump's scheduled visit. However, from about 11:45 a.m. until 1 p.m., planes will take off and land normally.

While there is a slight chance for delays, Paul Campbell with Charleston County Aviation said they have a plan in place to keep everything running smoothly.

"We still want passengers to come in and get ready because those planes will be loaded and ready to go as soon as the FAA clears the air space," Campbell said.

