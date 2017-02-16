Marion County Council could get a raise

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marion County Council could be getting a raise.

According to Marion County Administrator Tim Harper, the county council passed second reading this week of an ordinance that would increase the governing body’s pay by $100 per month.

The council vote during second reading was 5-0 in favor of the increase. A third reading and public hearing will take place on Feb. 23. Harper said that, if approved, the raise will go into effect in January 2019.

According to Harper, the Marion County Council chairman currently makes $10,540 a year, while council member’s compensation is $9,250 annually.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.