Ed Pompa To Honor The Clemson Tigers at Daytona

Story courtesy of TheFourthTurn.com

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Ed Pompa will feature Clemson University on his No. 10 Cedar Peaks Enterprises/Double H Ranch Chevy this weekend during the ARCA Racing Series Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 Driven by General Tire at Daytona International Speedway.

Pompa's son Jeff, graduated from Clemson University in 2012 with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. When the Tigers won the College Football Playoff National Championship in January, Pompa asked Fast Track Racing team owner, Andy Hillenburg if he could feature the college on his race car that was already orange and white. Of course, Hillenburg said yes, so Pompa contacted his graphics guy and told him to start designing the wrap for the race car.

“My son went to Clemson and graduated in 2012,” Pompa said. “We’re Clemson fans, which is strange being from New York, I know. So, I talked to the guy that does my graphics work, and I said ‘Here’s what I want to do, throw something out there’, and I figured that it was going to be something subtle, and he threw this out there like holy cow! This is huge!

“After I had him do the first design, after I contacted him, I thought about it in the back of my mind and went, ‘I better contact Clemson to find out if this is alright or if I’ve got to jump through hoops to get permission to use all of this stuff.’”

With the race being just over a month away, Pompa had to act fast. Not wanting to violate any copyright laws, Pompa crafted an email asking permission to use the car wrap and sent it straight to Clemson University’s president, James P. Clements. Shortly after, Pompa received an email from an individual at the university, as well as someone from the collegiate licensing company.

“I shot an email," Pompa said. "I figured what the heck, I’m going to the top to the president of Clemson. He must have forward it to somebody else, because I got two emails back the same day from somebody at the university and then from somebody at the collegiate licensing company saying that we have to do a rights agreement to use all of this stuff.”

Luckily, Pompa got everything squared away with the college and collegiate licensing company in time for the ARCA Racing Series season opener this weekend at Daytona International Speedway. Pompa is thrilled to feature the colors of Clemson University, but when asked if he had watched the College Football Playoff National Championship game in January, Pompa said, “I actually didn’t watch the game. I couldn’t watch the game. I get too revved up, and I said ‘I’ll find out in the morning.’”

On Saturday afternoon, Pompa will be making his 50th career start in the ARCA Racing Series. He has competed at Daytona International Speedway on six other occasions. His first start at the World Center of Racing came in 2011. Pompa’s best finish at the 2.5-mile track came last year, when he finished 17th.

“I think my first race there was 2011,” Pompa said. “I’ve been back here every year since. It’s still a big deal. I mean, Daytona is huge! Everybody wants to race Daytona, and to have the opportunity, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime.”

The ARCA Racing Series Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 Driven by General Tire at Daytona International Speedway ill broadcast live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon.