Weekend events include Compassion Experience, rock bands, all-you-can-eat oysters

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - There are oysters and rock bands this weekend, as well as a unique opportunity to visit developing countries to see how they live.

The Compassion Experience

In a matter of seconds, participants can travel to a third-world country to experience the life of the thousands living in poverty. The Compassion Experience travels all over the country to inspire compassion for others, as well as encourage people to adopt children living in those countries. The group will be at the Ocean View Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach for four days.

"This event involves all of the senses," said Tommy Moore, student pastor at Ocean View Baptist. "You see the third-world country without having to leave your home. You smell, you hear, you are listening as you walk through. You are touching things."

Thursday morning, volunteers were helping set up the experience, which consists of 1,700-square-foot trailers. The rooms are precise replicas countries such as the Dominican Republic and Kenya.

"You walk away from it for one not only realizing how good you have it, but two, there's probably some stuff you can free up to make a difference in the world," Moore said.

Through the use of an iPod and headset, participants will hear the children as they walk through their homes, schools and markets.

The event is free to the public and is family-friendly. To register, click here.

Downtown Florence Housewarming Party

Come check out the party in downtown Florence.

The event, which kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, will highlight the new developments that have moved into the downtown. Tours of The Emerson and the Residences at Kress Corner will be available. Cocktails will also be made available by Town Hall and The Dispensary, while food will be provided by The Kitchen, located on Dargan Street.

Additionally, there will be live music and giveaways, including a grand prize of free utilities for one month up to $300. Join the Downtown Florence Housewarming Party in the Roy Adams Breezeway, located on West Evans Street.

Ninth Annual gsSCENE Shuckin' On The Strand Oyster Roast.

That culinary delicacy from under the sea will once again take center stage as the 9th Annual gsSCENE's Shuckin' On The Strand Oyster Roast, presented by EdVenture, returns to the Hot Fish Club, located at 4911 U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet. It will take place Saturday, Feb. 18, from 12 to 4 p.m.

The event will feature oysters, chicken bog and more.

Tickets are $30 per person and include all-you-can-eat oysters, chicken bog and fixings and two drinks. Tickets are $10 for children ages 8 and under. They can be purchased at www.gsSCENE.com, or at the door on the day of the event.

Live entertainment will be provided by the Paul Grimshaw Trio.

School of Rock Graduation

Dino Capone's School of Rock is proud to announce the graduation of four youth rock 'n' roll bands. Talented musicians ages 11 to 18 have rehearsed for the past 12 weeks in preparation for graduation from the school's unique Rockin' Band Program, which is exclusive to the region.

The four youth bands take the main stage at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach on Sunday, Feb. 19. The doors open at 4 p.m., with the show beginning promptly at 5 p.m. Tickets are only $6 in advance and are available at Dino Capone's School of Rock and at the House of Blues Box Office.

Tickets are $10 at the House of Blues the day of the event. All ages are invited to the family-friendly rock and roll graduation concert.

