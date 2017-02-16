Georgetown County teacher's aide accused of sending nude photos - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Georgetown County teacher's aide accused of sending nude photos to students

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Deshawn Roshaye Miller (Source: Georgetown County Detention Center) Deshawn Roshaye Miller (Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A teacher’s aide for a Georgetown County school has been arrested for allegedly disseminating obscene materials to two female students.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Dashawn Roshaye Miller, 26, of Kingstree, was charged with dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years of age and with dissemination of obscene material.

The students, ages 16 and 18, told the school resource officer at Carvers Bay High School and school district personnel they allegedly received images of a nude male on their cellphones, the release stated.

According to the GCSO, the students’ parents were notified and indicated they wanted to press charges.

Online records for the Georgetown County Detention Center state Miller was booked into the jail Thursday morning and remains incarcerated under a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Chants clinch #1 seed in Sun Belt Tournament

    Chants clinch #1 seed in Sun Belt Tournament

    Saturday, May 20 2017 10:49 PM EDT2017-05-21 02:49:37 GMT
    Coastal begins tourney play on Wednesday. (Source: WMBF Sports)Coastal begins tourney play on Wednesday. (Source: WMBF Sports)

     For the third consecutive weekend, Coastal Carolina swept its league series, beating Appalachian State 6-2 in the teams’ 2017 regular-season finale Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium.

    More >>

     For the third consecutive weekend, Coastal Carolina swept its league series, beating Appalachian State 6-2 in the teams’ 2017 regular-season finale Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium.

    More >>

  • Red Cross volunteers help Darlington family after house fire

    Red Cross volunteers help Darlington family after house fire

    Saturday, May 20 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-05-20 22:26:01 GMT
    Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping a Darlington family whose home on Brockton Lane was damaged by a fire Saturday afternoon. (Source: Raycom Media)Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping a Darlington family whose home on Brockton Lane was damaged by a fire Saturday afternoon. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping a Darlington family whose home on Brockton Lane was damaged by a fire Saturday afternoon. 

    More >>

    Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping a Darlington family whose home on Brockton Lane was damaged by a fire Saturday afternoon. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Driver identified in deadly single-car Florence wreck on I-95

    Driver identified in deadly single-car Florence wreck on I-95

    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:35 PM EDT2017-05-20 16:35:46 GMT
    At least one person died as a result of a car wreck on I-95 in Florence Friday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)At least one person died as a result of a car wreck on I-95 in Florence Friday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

    At least one person died as a result of a car wreck on I-95 in Florence Friday morning.

    More >>

    At least one person died as a result of a car wreck on I-95 in Florence Friday morning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly