Georgetown County teacher's aide accused of sending nude photos to students

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A teacher’s aide for a Georgetown County school has been arrested for allegedly disseminating obscene materials to two female students.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Dashawn Roshaye Miller, 26, of Kingstree, was charged with dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years of age and with dissemination of obscene material.

The students, ages 16 and 18, told the school resource officer at Carvers Bay High School and school district personnel they allegedly received images of a nude male on their cellphones, the release stated.

According to the GCSO, the students’ parents were notified and indicated they wanted to press charges.

Online records for the Georgetown County Detention Center state Miller was booked into the jail Thursday morning and remains incarcerated under a $20,000 bond.

