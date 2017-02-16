Conway man pleads guilty to trafficking cocaine

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to cocaine trafficking.

According to a press release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Jonathan Wright, 33, was arrested in September 2015 and charged after being in possession of 54 grams of the drug.

Judge Larry Hyman sentenced Wright to the seven years as part of the negotiations of the plea agreement, the release stated.

