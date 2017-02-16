Lake City police searching for suspect in rash of car break-ins - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Lake City police searching for suspect in rash of car break-ins

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Police are seeking a suspect in a rash of Lake City vehicle break-ins. (Source: LCPD Facebook page) Police are seeking a suspect in a rash of Lake City vehicle break-ins. (Source: LCPD Facebook page)
LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Lake City police are searching for the man accused of breaking into a number of vehicles throughout the city.

According to information on the Lake City Police Department’s Facebook page, law enforcement is currently seeking the suspect’s identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LCPD at (843) 374-5411.

