New restaurant group making moves in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - There is a new restaurant group in Florence and its owners are hoping to bring new and fresh cuisine to the area while also improving upon a staple bakery in the area.

“It means for the community that we are going to try our best to deliver on those different cuisines and different foods, and focus on the food first and not the bottom line,” said Steve Toniolo, one of three business owners of Down County Dinning.

The group has already taken ownership of Sweet, which is a cupcake shop.

The trio said it’s going to expand that business into a bakery, adding breads and more goods to the line.

Owners said they are also in the process of bringing the first taqueria to downtown Florence. It’s slated to open next month.

“We are hoping the restaurant crowd in downtown will come in and hang out with us real quick. Have a taco, have a beer and a sweet tea and just be in and out for a reasonable price,” co-owner Travis Miller said.

“What we want our business to offer and what we want our customers to experience is everything made from scratch," co-owner Kyle Hardee said. "You’re not going to find anything made from boxes here. We pay a lot of attention to offering a premium product.”

In total, the restaurant group owns Tubb’s Fish and Shrimp Company, Sweet Bakery and that new taco restaurant coming to downtown.

