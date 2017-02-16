Darlington woman pleads guilty, sentenced to three years for foo - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Darlington woman pleads guilty, sentenced to three years for food stamp fraud

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Lakeisha McDonald (Source: Darlington County Detention Center) Lakeisha McDonald (Source: Darlington County Detention Center)

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington woman entered a guilty plea Thursday to food stamp fraud.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Attorney’ General’s office, Lakeisha Kendrica McDonald pleaded guilty to the charge of fraudulent acquisition or use of food stamps in an amount greater than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

McDonald was sentenced to three years in prison, the release stated.

The charge stems from McDonald exchanging approximately $5,229.88 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for cash, according to the release.

McDonald reportedly conducted 135 separate electronic benefits transfer transactions at the Get ‘N Go store in Hartsville between January 2012 and August 2014.

