Man arrested for allegedly planning Dylann Roof copycat attack has extensive criminal past

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Conway man arrested after an undercover FBI investigation revealed he was allegedly planning an attack in Myrtle Beach “in the style of Dylann Roof” has an extensive criminal background.

Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell, 29, has been arrested at least seven times in South Carolina since 2007, and has spent multiple years in prison, according to records obtained by WMBF News.

McDowell’s arrest record includes:

-10/9/2007: Malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $1,000 or less

-3/10/2009: Second-degree burglary (violent)

-3/10/2009: Third-degree burglary, first offense. He received a six-year sentence that was suspended to three years.

-6/21/2011: Larceny / petit or simple larceny, $2,000 or less

-9/19/2011 – Drugs / possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hashish – first offense

-9/24/2013: Malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

-9/24/2013: Assault and battery, third degree. He spent 30 days in jail for this offense.

-2/25/2015: Littering / littering less than 15 pounds in volume, first or second offense.

He was then arrested by the FBI on February 15, 2017 and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He was released the next morning, presumably to appear in federal court in Florence.

Read more about McDowell’s arrest for the Dylann Roof copycat attack he allegedly planned to execute here:

