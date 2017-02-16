gsSCENE’s Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast presented by EdVenture returns to Murrells Inlet

The Ninth Annual gsSCENE’s Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast presented by EdVenture will return to the Hot Fish Club (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Ninth Annual gsSCENE’s Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast presented by EdVenture will return to the Hot Fish Club at 4911 U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet Saturday.

According to a news release, it will take place from noon until 4 p.m. The event attracts more than 500 attendees each year to enjoy oysters, chicken bog and a great time.

Adult tickets cost $30 per person, while tickets for children eight and under cost $10. Tickets can be purchased at gsSCENE.com or at the door on the day of the event.

The Paul Grimshaw Trio will provide live entertainment.

For more information, contact Kema Faulk at 843-916-7276.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.