Hootie & The Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am Tickets to go on sale

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Tickets for the 23rd Annual Hootie & The Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am golf tournament go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. at the House of Blues, the Barefoot Resort and Golf pro shops and all Ticketmaster outlets.

According to a news release, the tournament will be played at Barefoot Resort’s Dye Club Apr. 10 for the 15th consecutive year. Festivities begin with the Celebrity Long Drive presented by State Water Heaters at 9 a.m. The tournament tees off at 10.

The event’s headliners include country music star Cole Swindell, ESPN Radio host Mike Golic, two-time major champion John Daly and golf hall-of-famer Nancy Lopez. Pro football hall-of-famers Bruce Smith and Andre Reed and hockey legend Grant Fuhr have also committed.

