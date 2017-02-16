FIRST ALERT: Weather Service issues full report on Wednesday's tornado

One of the homes damaged by the tornado Wednesday. (Source: Sean Bailey)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado struck areas northeast of Conway Wednesday, causing widespread damage to several properties in the area.

The tornado is being rated as an EF 1 with peak winds of 110 mph. The EF tornado scale ranges from the weakest, EF0 to the strongest, EF5 with winds of over 200 mph.

The tornado was on the ground for nearly 5 miles and up to 60 yards wide in some areas.

Read the full report from the National Weather Service:

Tornado Confirmed Near Adrian in Horry County South Carolina. Location: Adrian in Horry County South Carolina Date: February 15 2017 Maximum EF-Scale Rating: EF-1Estimated Maximum Wind Speed: 110 MPH Maximum Path Width: 60 YARDSPath Length: 4.95 MILES Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 The National Weather Service in Wilmington NC has confirmed a tornado near Adrian Highway in Horry County South Carolina on February,15 2017. The tornado touched down near Adrian Highway just east of Sabrina Lane causing minor tree damage. The tornado moved eastward and nearly parallel to Adrian Highway causing extensive tree damage and damage to numerous farm buildings and sheds. As the tornado continued to move east, just east of Hucks Rd, there were dozens of snapped trees and two homes. One home suffered minor damage and the other had windows blown out. The tornado crossed Johnson Shelly Rd and stayed just north of New Dawn Lane causing dozens of snapped trees. Near the intersection of New Dawn Lane and Highway 19, a small barn was destroyed and a large shed was completely damaged. The tornado continued eastward and crossed New Home Circle where it nearly toppled a single wide home and caused minor damage to a couple of other trailers. The tornado lifted in a field just west of Gause Rd.

