UPDATE: Two arrested following manhunt in Johnsonville

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
By Audrey Biesk, Reporter
An FCSO helicopter searches for the suspects. (Source: Rob Blomquist)
The stolen van that prompted the stop and manhunt. (Source: Rob Blomquist)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two suspects were taken into custody following a manhunt in Johnsonville that began early Thursday morning.

Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone confirmed the arrests via his Facebook page shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The manhunt was suspended and then resumed in the afternoon after two people fled on foot from South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers in the Johnsonville area. 

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office was assisting troopers in apprehending the subjects, according to FCSO Maj. Mike Nunn. A K-9 unit and aviation teams were involved, along with Johnsonville police.

According to the SCHP, the pursuit began around 6 a.m. when troopers said they received a call about a suspicious van stopping at houses and a church in the Florence area.

Troopers attempted to stop the car on Old Marion Highway, but the driver of the vehicle would not pull over, crossing S.C. 76 and Papermill Road before the chase ended in Johnsonville.

Nunn said the van was reportedly stolen from Georgetown County.

“We arrived on scene around 7:30 a.m., so the suspects did have some lead time on us," he said. "So the longer the time goes that you can set up a perimeter, the less successful the search may be. But we’re hopeful. You know this is a pretty dense area to be searching in, very wooded.”

According to Nunn, the FCSO notified area residents about the manhunt.

