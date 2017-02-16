Small earthquake recorded in South Carolina Wednesday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Small earthquake recorded in South Carolina Wednesday

First Alert Weather Graphic showing the location of the earthquake (Source: WMBF News) First Alert Weather Graphic showing the location of the earthquake (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You probably didn't feel it, but there was an earthquake in South Carolina Wednesday.

The 1.7-magnitude quake struck near Great Falls, about 63 miles west of Florence, at about 9 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. Anything less than 2 on the Richter Scale is considered a “micro” earthquake, and is rarely even felt.

Earthquakes aren't all that uncommon around here. Charleston had a devastating earthquake back in 1886 that was estimated to have a magnitude of 6.9 - 7.3. It caused 60 deaths and over $5 million in damage to buildings.

