Carolina Country Music Festival announces artist Kevin Mac

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Kevin Mac (Source: CCMF Twitter) Kevin Mac (Source: CCMF Twitter)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Carolina Country Music Festival, taking place June 8 through 11, announced Thursday morning artist Kevin Mac will be featured in the lineup.

The CCMF Twitter account described Mac as a country artist with a hip-hop hustle who has worked with the biggest artists in the business.

