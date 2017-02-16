Watch Road to Omaha - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Watch Road to Omaha

(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

Coastal Carolina baseball will begin its national championship defense Friday at 4:00 against Richmond at Springs Brooks Stadium. To get ready for the 2017 season, take a look at our preview show, Road to Omaha, by clicking above. 

Mobile users, tap below to view all four parts of our half-hour special:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Missing Darlington man found safe

    Missing Darlington man found safe

    Sunday, May 21 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-05-21 17:35:39 GMT
    (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

    A 78-year-old Darlington man reported missing by his stepdaughter early Sunday morning has been found.

    More >>

    A 78-year-old Darlington man reported missing by his stepdaughter early Sunday morning has been found.

    More >>

  • Red Cross volunteers help Florence family after house fire

    Red Cross volunteers help Florence family after house fire

    Sunday, May 21 2017 9:40 AM EDT2017-05-21 13:40:51 GMT
    Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping a family whose home on Gaillard Street was damaged by a fire Saturday. (Source: Raycom Media)Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping a family whose home on Gaillard Street was damaged by a fire Saturday. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping a family whose home on Gaillard Street was damaged by a fire Saturday. 

    More >>

    Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping a family whose home on Gaillard Street was damaged by a fire Saturday. 

    More >>

  • Four children, two adults escape early morning home fire

    Four children, two adults escape early morning home fire

    Sunday, May 21 2017 5:38 AM EDT2017-05-21 09:38:53 GMT
    Smoke rises from the corner of the home. Firefighters still dousing the area with water.Smoke rises from the corner of the home. Firefighters still dousing the area with water.

    Four children and two adults are safe after escaping a home fire early Sunday morning.  It happened on lot 8 at the Riverbanks Mobile Home Park in Socastee.   

    More >>

    Four children and two adults are safe after escaping a home fire early Sunday morning.  It happened on lot 8 at the Riverbanks Mobile Home Park in Socastee.   

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly