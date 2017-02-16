Helicopter responds to wreck in Aynor

At least one person became entrapped in a car following a wreck in Aynor Thursday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) – At least one person became entrapped in a car following a wreck in Aynor Thursday morning.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue Battallion Chief Brian VanAernam, a helicopter was en route as of 7:54 a.m.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, it happened at 7:23 a.m. at 1339 Pisgah Church Road and Roberts Road.

It is unclear how many other people are involved.

