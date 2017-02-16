TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck with injuries blocks Loris road

A wreck that injured at least one person Thursday morning blocked the roadway on Cherry Hill Road. (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A wreck that injured at least one person Thursday morning blocked the roadway on Cherry Hill Road in the Loris area.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, it happened at 6:47 a.m. at 2816 Highway 66 and Cherry Hill.

Drivers should use caution and avoid the area if possible.

