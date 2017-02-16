UPDATE: Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Darlington County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

BREAKING

UPDATE: Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Darlington County identified

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A crash in Darlington County killed one person Wednesday night. (Source: Raycom Media) A crash in Darlington County killed one person Wednesday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A crash in Darlington County killed one person Wednesday night. Coroner J.Todd Hardee identified the victim as Stephen Deshon Segars, of Hartsville.

According to Lance Corporal David Jones, Segars was in a 2004 Nissan when he ran off the left side of the roadway off a curb in the 400 block of Clyde Road and hit a tree.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • BREAKING

    True BBQ damaged by fire, closes permanently

    True BBQ damaged by fire, closes permanently

    Saturday, May 20 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-05-20 14:51:48 GMT
    (Source: Carol Ann Kemp)(Source: Carol Ann Kemp)

    True BBQ was damaged by a fire overnight.  Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded.  The restaurant is located at 341 Robert Grissom Parkway, at the corner of Pine Island Road. 

    More >>

    True BBQ was damaged by a fire overnight.  Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded.  The restaurant is located at 341 Robert Grissom Parkway, at the corner of Pine Island Road. 

    More >>

  • Red Cross volunteers help Dillon family after house fire

    Red Cross volunteers help Dillon family after house fire

    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:20 AM EDT2017-05-20 13:20:53 GMT
    Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a family, whose home on Twilight Drive in Dillon was damaged by fire Saturday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a family, whose home on Twilight Drive in Dillon was damaged by fire Saturday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)
    DILLON, SC (WMBF) – Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a family, whose home on Twilight Drive in Dillon was damaged by fire Saturday morning. According to a news release, the Dillon Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Red Cross will provide financial assistance to one adult and three children for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. More >>
    DILLON, SC (WMBF) – Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a family, whose home on Twilight Drive in Dillon was damaged by fire Saturday morning. According to a news release, the Dillon Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Red Cross will provide financial assistance to one adult and three children for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Law enforcement amped up for Spring Harley Rally safety

    Law enforcement amped up for Spring Harley Rally safety

    Friday, May 19 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-05-20 02:50:56 GMT
    Law enforcement directs traffic on Friday in Murrells Inlet during the bike rally. (Source: WMBF News)Law enforcement directs traffic on Friday in Murrells Inlet during the bike rally. (Source: WMBF News)

    Local and state law enforcement agencies added to their number of officers on the streets this week for the Spring Harley Rally.

    More >>

    Local and state law enforcement agencies added to their number of officers on the streets this week for the Spring Harley Rally.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly