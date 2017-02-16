UPDATE: Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Darlington County identified

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A crash in Darlington County killed one person Wednesday night. Coroner J.Todd Hardee identified the victim as Stephen Deshon Segars, of Hartsville.

According to Lance Corporal David Jones, Segars was in a 2004 Nissan when he ran off the left side of the roadway off a curb in the 400 block of Clyde Road and hit a tree.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.