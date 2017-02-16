Police, electric workers rescue cat trapped under barn

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office announced via its Facebook page Thursday a trapped cat was rescued from under a barn.(Source : Horry County Sheriff's Office)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office announced via its Facebook page Thursday a trapped cat was rescued from under a barn.

The post said Sergeant Benton and Horry Electric linemen got down in the dirt to reach the cat, which was safely removed and is back with her owners.

In a later post, HCSO said the cat, named Charlie, had been reunited with his owner, Ava Grace.

