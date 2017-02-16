Crews to search for man missing since 2015 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crews to search for man missing since 2015

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Moise Shadrack James III (Source: DCSO) Moise Shadrack James III (Source: DCSO)

SOCIETY HILL, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and local veterans’ organizations will conduct a search for a man missing since Apr. 30, 2015.

According to a post to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the search will take place Saturday at 313 Graham Segars Parkway in Society Hill.

Moise Shadrack James III’s bicycle was found near the Darlington County Airport in the Dovesville community of Darlington County.

Volunteers should wear clothing and shoes appropriate for walking on uneven terrain and hyrdrate.

