Voting extended for national small business contest featuring Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - There's a lot on the line for a local city in the running to win $500,000 that could improve small businesses, but they can't do it without your help.

Georgetown is one of five cities remaining in the Small Business Revolution contest by Deluxe. The pool was narrowed down from a list of 14,000 towns from across the country.

The contest doesn't just give Georgetown a chance to win money, it could put them in the spotlight in an original online series to showcase all it has to offer.

WMBF news got a chance to speak with a business owner who could directly benefit from everything on the line.

Front Street Deli has called Georgetown home for two decades. Co-owner Michele Giarratano tells WMBF News the business just re-opened in January after a series of testing events, including an emergency back surgery and Hurricane Matthew.

"So we had a foot of water in our store, so we were for the first time, completely paralyzed. We did not know what to do first, we did have flood insurance which was a huge, huge thing. You hate writing those checks every year, but it paid off," said Giarratano.

If Georgetown earns the most votes in the Small Business Revolution contest businesses will then apply in a process similar to one for a grant in order to get a portion of the money.

To cast your vote for Georgetown click here.

Voting closes at 12 a.m. Thursday night. The winner will be announced February 22nd.

