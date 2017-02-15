GoFundMe a popular avenue for raising college tuition money

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Students are turning to GoFundMe in greater numbers to help pay for their college education.

According to a study released by the popular crowdfunding and fundraising website, approximately 130,000 GoFundMe campaigns for college expenses have been started since 2014. To date, they have raised $60 million through more than 850,000 donations.

“As college costs continue to rise and students continue to accumulate more and more debt, it’s important to remember that there are folks out there who want to help,” an excerpt from the study stated.

According to information from the College Board, the average published tuition and fee prices for in-state students at public four-year institutions in South Carolina for the 2016-2017 school year was $12,192.

Since 2014, approximately 1,831 GoFundMe campaigns have been started in South Carolina, according to the study. A total of $767,000 has been raised through 13,774 donations.

Below is a breakdown of in-state and out-of-state tuition per semester for several South Carolina colleges:

Horry-Georgetown Technical College

In-state: $2,355

Out-of-state: $4,800

Coastal Carolina University

In-state: $4,980

Out-of-state: $11,650

Francis Marion University

In-state: $4,940

Out-of-state: $9,880

Clemson

In-state: $14,708

Out-of-state: $34,590

College of Charleston

In-state: $11,386

Out-of-state: $29,544

University of South Carolina

In-state: $11,854

Out-of-state: $31,282

