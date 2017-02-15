GoFundMe a popular avenue for raising college tuition money

Local and state law enforcement agencies added to their number of officers on the streets this week for the Spring Harley Rally.More >>
Local and state law enforcement agencies added to their number of officers on the streets this week for the Spring Harley Rally.More >>
The Florence County Council is moving forward with a multi-million dollar expansion project that will create more than 700 new jobs.More >>
The Florence County Council is moving forward with a multi-million dollar expansion project that will create more than 700 new jobs.More >>
Andrew Beckwith improved to 8-1 for the season – 8-0 in Sun Belt games – but it was a two-run home run by his battery mate, Kyle Skeels, that proved to be the difference as #24 Coastal Carolina defeated Appalachian State 4-2 Friday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.More >>
Andrew Beckwith improved to 8-1 for the season – 8-0 in Sun Belt games – but it was a two-run home run by his battery mate, Kyle Skeels, that proved to be the difference as #24 Coastal Carolina defeated Appalachian State 4-2 Friday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.More >>
An 8-year-old Bennettsville girl whose life was tragically cut short will be immortalized in the form of a playground.More >>
An 8-year-old Bennettsville girl whose life was tragically cut short will be immortalized in the form of a playground.More >>
There is one week until the start of the Atlantic Beach Bikefest and Cultural Festival and crews are busy prepping for the activities scheduled for Memorial Day weekend.More >>
There is one week until the start of the Atlantic Beach Bikefest and Cultural Festival and crews are busy prepping for the activities scheduled for Memorial Day weekend.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>