Second runaway Conway teen found safe

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – For the second day in a row, a runaway teen from Conway has been located.

According to information from the Conway Police Department, 16-year-old Kyle Renshaw has been found safe.

Renshaw reportedly ran away from home on Feb. 5.

