Runyon rolls back into town

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Folks in the Grand Strand have heard the name Marisa Runyon before. Marisa starred at Carolina Forest High School before heading to The University of Alabama to play for the Tide. In her senior season, she couldn't think of anywhere better to begin the season than back home in Conway.

"I absolutely love it. Thank you to Coach Murphy for starting my senior season off here. It's been a blessing and fun four years so far," said Marisa.

Runyon was made aware last year she would be playing at Coastal Carolina this past weekend. Having seen here play plenty of times in Alabama. Her mom Jennifer was glad she only had to drive 10 minutes instead of 10 hours to see her play.

"After four years of traveling to Tuscaloosa, its definitely nice being home. She has a lot of family in town," Jennifer Runyon said.

Marisa's mom and dad weren't the only family members in town to see the third baseman back at the beach.

"A lot of our family is from up state New York even though we live here. So they don't always get to Tuscaloosa to see her play," Marisa's mom Jennifer said.

Marisa and the Crimson Tide got off to a good start in Conway. Leaving town with a five and zero record on the year.

"It's a momentum builder. We've got a big weekend coming up, so we're going to go back and get prepared for that," Marisa said.

With it being her senior season. What would the former Panther like to accomplish in her last year on the collegiate diamond?

"As a senior class, it's the first time we could make history. We could be the first senior class to go to the World Series in all four years. So that's our goal," said Runyon.

