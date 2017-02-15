Workshop planned to give Conway businesses new appeal

A workshop looks to give Conway business owners ideas to broaden their appeal. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – In an effort to attract more customers, businesses in downtown Conway are considering a fresh new look.

Conway Downtown Alive decided to bring in professionals with Gibbs Planning for a workshop because they were blown away by their ideas at the National Main Street Conference and thought it would benefit the city.

At this workshop, professionals will show businesses different colors, lighting, signage and window displays, as well as new consumer trends.

It's all an effort to bring more foot traffic to downtown Conway.

Conway Downtown Alive expects a big turnout at the workshop. Currently, 50 businesses are signed up.

The Skillet Downtown is a new restaurant in Conway. Owners said they are excited there are people who care enough to bring in professionals to help give the area a new edge.

"We've noticed that everyone likes to help each other in Conway,” said Skillet co-owner Sharon Gardo.

Several businesses have opened in the past several months or are about to open, including Heritage Baby View, The Skillet Downtown, Sit N Sew, Sa'Shay, Good Day Sunshine and the Slice.

But it's about more than just opening the doors.

Owners hope this workshop gives current businesses a boost and motivates more to open in Downtown Conway.

"I don't have previous experience in the restaurant industry so I'm going there to look to see how I can promote business and how anything that will help us get that traffic in the restaurant, any tips or ideas," Gardo said.

The workshop will be held at Theatre of the Republic on Main Street in downtown Conway from 8 to 10 a.m. on Thursday.

It is free for Conway Downtown Alive members and $25 for non-members. To register, click here.

