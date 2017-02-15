Jury finds Socastee man guilty of murdering wife's alleged lover

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – An Horry County jury found a Socastee man guilty of murdering the man who was allegedly having an affair with his wife.

The trial of Keith Sheldon Levan, 41, charged in connection with the fatal 2015 shooting of 50-year-old Barry Selmon of Myrtle Beach, began Monday. By Wednesday afternoon, the jury came back with a guilty verdict after only 30 minutes of deliberation, according to a press release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Levan was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Selmon’s murder arose out of an alleged extramarital affair between himself and Levan’s wife, Penny Hubbard.

In the early-morning hours of Feb. 21, 2015, Levan was seen on personal security footage arming himself with an AR-15 rifle, a pistol and a hatchet, the release stated. He then left the home and drove his wife’s vehicle to the hhgregg store in Myrtle Beach.

The victim was reportedly waiting near the department store. When he spotted Hubbard’s Lexus driving toward Seaboard Street, he followed it to the back of the store, according to the press release.

“Before Selmon could put his vehicle in park, Levan shot his AR-15 approximately seven times towards the rear of Selmon’s vehicle, hitting Selmon once and his vehicle several times,” the release stated.

At 5 a.m. on Feb. 21, officers reportedly found the victim dead in his vehicle from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

When Levan was under direct examination by his attorney, the defendant told the jury he was a “hero’s hero,” the release stated.

At the time of Levan’s arrest, Hubbard was also taken into custody and charged with accessory before the fact to a felony.

According to the Horry County Public Index, a trial date for Hubbard has not yet been set.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.