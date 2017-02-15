Deal Diva: Honey App is sweet way to save money for online shoppers

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The latest studies show eight out of 10 Americans are shopping online these days for various reasons.

For those who like to make their purchases via cyberspace, there is a feature available for download that could save time and money.

It's called Honey, and it is really sweet!

The app is free to download and works on such web servers as Chrome, Safari, Firefox and even Opera.

Once signed up, Honey will automatically find and apply coupon codes for thousands of online retailers. It's not just any code, but the best code for getting the most savings.

Honey can find discounts for anything from clothes, shoes, cosmetics, electronics, and even hotel and airline flights

Shoppers can also get the best prices on Amazon, as the app will detect savings opportunities and show users the lowest price of all sellers.

On average, Honey users can save 20 percent on a purchase.

Learn more about Honey here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.