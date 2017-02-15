Florence man arrested after being found with pot, guns, cash - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence man arrested after being found with pot, guns, cash

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Dangelo Dargan (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Dangelo Dargan (Source: Florence County Detention Center)
Marijuana, weapons and cash were confiscated during a drug raid in Florence. (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office) Marijuana, weapons and cash were confiscated during a drug raid in Florence. (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man was arrested after allegedly being found in possession of four pounds of marijuana, weapons and cash.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Dangelo Martell Dargan, 26, was taken into custody on Feb. 8 and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He has since been released on a $3,000 surety bond.

Authorities executed a search warrant at 419 E. Glendale Drive in Florence and allegedly found the suspect in possession of the four pounds of high-grade marijuana.

Additionally, investigators seized an AK-47, two handguns and an undisclosed amount of money, the release stated.

