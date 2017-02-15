Police, bank honor boy who found cash from bank robbery

A 7-year-old boy was honored for his assistance to Horry County police after finding money from a bank robbery. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police and TD Bank held a special presentation for Griffin Steele, the 7-year-old boy who found a garbage bag full of money from a bank robbery and reported it to police.

The presentation was held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and honored Griffin for his display of good citizenship, and for exemplifying the true spirit of being “Committed to Excellence,” according to a news release from the bank.

The young man was awarded with a plaque and a check for $250.

Griffin made the startling discovery late last month during a trip with his father to the toy store.

When his father noticed the tires of his vehicle were low, the two stopped to fill them up at a local gas station. That is when Griffin noticed something unusual.

“I was like, ‘Dad, look, a $20 bill,’ he said. “And (it) had some red thing on it. And he went inside the store."

Steele’s father asked the store clerk if the $20 bill was real while his son got a red Gatorade. When the young man went to dispose of the drink’s plastic wrapping, he made the startling discovery.

“And I looked in the trash can and there was tons of money with red dye on it,” the 7-year-old said.

His father immediately called the police, who informed the two the money came from a recent bank robbery.

Related Story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.