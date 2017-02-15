Burlington to replace Sears at Florence's Magnolia Mall

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Burlington will replace the outgoing Sears store at Magnolia Mall in Florence.

According to a press release from PREIT, the real estate investment trust that owns Magnolia Mall, Sears is scheduled to close this month. Burlington will then open in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The off-price apparel retailer will join other anchor stores like Belk, JC Penney, DICK’s Sporting Goods and Best Buy, the release stated.

PREIT is also in advanced discussions with two other retailers for spaces that will be created adjacent to Burlington, according to the release.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.