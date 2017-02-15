Man involved in Mullins home invasion wanted for attempted murder

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Marion man is wanted for attempted murder after he was involved in a home invasion on Belin Ct. in Mullins on December 22, 2016, according to a press release from Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Keith Terell Charles, 32, of Marion was also charged with burglary, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He is 6-foot-1-inch tall and 150 pounds, according to the release. He also has a large tatoo on the front of his neck.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.