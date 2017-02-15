Darlington woman arrested after video captured alleged sexual assault with minor

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - A 43-year-old woman was arrested and charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor Wednesday, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

Charlene Lynn Hammons' of Darlington charge of sexual exploitation carries a penalty upon conviction of two to 10 years of imprisonment, the release states.

Investigators were notified that an alleged sexual assault of a minor took place in North Carolina, and it was captured on video.

According to the release, it is alleged that Hammons possessed video of the assault.

She was taken to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office without incident.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. This case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.