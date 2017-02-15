Victim: Man shows gun after being told to move vehicle out roadway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A suspect, who was blocking the roadway with his vehicle, presented a gun outside of his window after he was told to move his vehicle Tuesday morning, according to a victim in Myrtle Beach’s police report.

The victim said that he was on 1st or 2nd Avenue going west when the vehicle was blocking the roadway.

He told the suspect that he needed to move his vehicle and the two exchanged words, the report states. The victim said that’s when the man presented a black handgun outside of his window.

At that point, the victim drove off from the location.

According to the report, the suspect stopped across the street from where the victim works and the two exchanged words.

The victim then called the police, and the suspect drove off, towards west on 3rd Avenue South.

