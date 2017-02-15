Bigger, better CCMF 2017 in the works

Find out the latest on the Carolina Country Music Fest, in Myrtle Beach June 9-11, 2017.More >>
Find out the latest on the Carolina Country Music Fest, in Myrtle Beach June 9-11, 2017.More >>
While many experience the Spring Harley Rally from the seat of a motorcycle, Joel Grimes, a commercial advertising photographer, is seeing it all through a lens.More >>
While many experience the Spring Harley Rally from the seat of a motorcycle, Joel Grimes, a commercial advertising photographer, is seeing it all through a lens.More >>
The Florence County Council is moving forward with a multi-million dollar expansion project that will create more than 700 new jobs.More >>
The Florence County Council is moving forward with a multi-million dollar expansion project that will create more than 700 new jobs.More >>
Coastal Carolina University has concluded its conduct investigation into the 2016-2017 cheerleading team, and no further action is being taken against them, according to a statement from the university released Friday.More >>
Coastal Carolina University has concluded its conduct investigation into the 2016-2017 cheerleading team, and no further action is being taken against them, according to a statement from the university released Friday.More >>
A former waitress at Thee New Dollhouse in North Myrtle Beach, who was 18 years old when she worked there, has filed a lawsuit alleging she was video recorded without her knowledge in the dressing room for the purpose of selling the videos on the internet.More >>
A former waitress at Thee New Dollhouse in North Myrtle Beach, who was 18 years old when she worked there, has filed a lawsuit alleging she was video recorded without her knowledge in the dressing room for the purpose of selling the videos on the internet.More >>
A Pennsylvania man turned himself in to police Friday for the hit and run in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning that left a woman with extensive injuries. Derek William Dorman, 22, from Harding, PA, turned himself in to North Myrtle Beach Police at noon on Friday.More >>
A Pennsylvania man turned himself in to police Friday for the hit and run in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning that left a woman with extensive injuries. Derek William Dorman, 22, from Harding, PA, turned himself in to North Myrtle Beach Police at noon on Friday.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.More >>
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn. It is the final Confederate-era statue to be removed from New Orleans.More >>
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn. It is the final Confederate-era statue to be removed from New Orleans.More >>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.More >>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.More >>
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.More >>
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.More >>
Bryan police said that two suspects are in custody after Brazos County Sheriff Office conducted a traffic stop Friday afternoon.More >>
Bryan police said that two suspects are in custody after Brazos County Sheriff Office conducted a traffic stop Friday afternoon.More >>
Jerome Singleton, 17, was moved home for hospice care on May 9. The nurse and medical help who visit him every day are mainly trying to make sure he's comfortable as his body breaks down and life comes to an end.More >>
Jerome Singleton, 17, was moved home for hospice care on May 9. The nurse and medical help who visit him every day are mainly trying to make sure he's comfortable as his body breaks down and life comes to an end.More >>