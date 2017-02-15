UPDATE: Hartsville man killed while crossing Highway 151 in Darlington Co.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Hartsville man was struck and killed on Highway 151, north of Pine Ridge at around 6:30 Wednesday morning, according to Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee

Duane Allen Campbell, 57, of Pine Ridge was crossing Highway 151 when he was struck by a car, according to Coroner Hardee.

The driver of a 2011 Nissan was traveling south on Highway 151 when Campbell walked in the roadway, Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene by Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee.

No charges will be filed against the driver, Cpl. Collins said.

The Darlington County Coroner's Office is investigating this incident.

