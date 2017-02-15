Jordan Rager prepares to hit CCMF stage in June - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Jordan Rager prepares to hit CCMF stage in June

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Carolina Country Music Festival announced the next performer to hit the stage in June, according to the festival’s Twitter account.

Jordan Rager, of Loganville, Georgia, will be coming to Myrtle Beach. He brought you ‘Southern Boy’ with Jason Aldean and ‘Feels Like One of Them.’

