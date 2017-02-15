UPDATE: Farrow Parkway reopens after car accident

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Farrow Parkway reopened after a car accident occurred, near Coventry Boulevard and Black Dog Running Company Wednesday morning, according to Myrtle Beach officers.

A portion of the roadway was closed after a car flipped over the median, officers said.

The driver of the car is okay.

Police said that she was speaking with investigators at the scene.

