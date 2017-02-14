CCU holds panel discussion on immigration following recent travel ban

North Myrtle Beach police are searching for a suspect after a woman was hit by a car on Duffy Street.More >>
North Myrtle Beach police are searching for a suspect after a woman was hit by a car on Duffy Street.More >>
After the original plans were shot down, the beach club taking the spot of Banditos on Ocean Boulevard is back in the game, with a new design getting the green light Thursday afternoon.More >>
After the original plans were shot down, the beach club taking the spot of Banditos on Ocean Boulevard is back in the game, with a new design getting the green light Thursday afternoon.More >>
A portion of 48th Avenue North near Pine Lake Drive will be closed for construction 12 days longer than expected, according to the city of Myrtle Beach.More >>
A portion of 48th Avenue North near Pine Lake Drive will be closed for construction 12 days longer than expected, according to the city of Myrtle Beach.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting in Lumberton Thursday night that resulted in injuries, according to Lumberton Police Capt. Terry Parker.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting in Lumberton Thursday night that resulted in injuries, according to Lumberton Police Capt. Terry Parker.More >>
For the second time this season, Golden Spikes candidate Alex Cunningham struck out 14 batters to tie a Coastal Carolina single-game record and lead the 24th-anked Chanticleers to a 5-0 victory over Appalachian State Thursday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium.More >>
For the second time this season, Golden Spikes candidate Alex Cunningham struck out 14 batters to tie a Coastal Carolina single-game record and lead the 24th-anked Chanticleers to a 5-0 victory over Appalachian State Thursday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>