Runaway Conway teen found after almost two months

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway teen who ran away from home almost two months ago has been located.

According to information received Tuesday night from Conway Police Lt. Selena Small, 15-year-old Jeremiah Dicker was found and is safe.

Dicker reportedly ran away from home on Dec. 20, according to previous information from the Conway Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.