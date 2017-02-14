Runaway Conway teen found after almost two months - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Runaway Conway teen found after almost two months

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway teen who ran away from home almost two months ago has been located.

According to information received Tuesday night from Conway Police Lt. Selena Small, 15-year-old Jeremiah Dicker was found and is safe.

Dicker reportedly ran away from home on Dec. 20, according to previous information from the Conway Police Department.

