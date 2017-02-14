UPDATE: Motorcycle operator killed in two-vehicle crash in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A motorcycle operator was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Georgetown County.

According to information on the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in the area of 506 Woodland Ave.

The driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was trying to turn left into a private driveway when the SUV was struck in the passenger side by a 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle, according to the SCHP.

The motorcycle operator was thrown from the vehicle and died as a result of injuries sustained, SCHP troopers said. The victim was reportedly not wearing a helmet.

As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the victim’s name had not been released. The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.