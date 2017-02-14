Former Thee Dollhouse location being torn down

The former location of Thee Dollhouse is being demolished on Restaurant Row. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – What some have called an eyesore along Restaurant Row is almost no more.

Thee Dollhouse, the former gentleman’s club that has been vacant for over five years, is in the process of being torn down.

A WMBF News crew got photos of the nearly destroyed property on Tuesday.

The cost of tearing down the building is at the owner’s expense.

In December, Horry County officials gave the owner 60 days to demolish the existing structure.

Feb. 5 was the day the work was supposed to be done. However, the process was delayed in late January due to asbestos, and county leaders were willing to be flexible on the completion date as long as the work did proceed.

County leaders said the current plans are to turn the location into a small retail restaurant complex.

According to an agreement with the county, the one thing the property owners cannot build is another adult entertainment business.

