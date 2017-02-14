Suspect sought in fatal hit-and-run in Conway turns himself in - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Suspect sought in fatal hit-and-run in Conway turns himself in

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Jason Sherman (Source: Conway Police Department) Jason Sherman (Source: Conway Police Department)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A suspect who was wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Conway Saturday has turned himself, according to the Conway Police Department.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, officers responded to the area 601 Church St. for a report of a person lying on U.S. 501.

The victim, later identified as 48-year-old Henrietta Henry, was taken to Conway Medical Center and died from injuries sustained.

During the investigation, law enforcement issued a warrant for the arrest of Jason Kyle Sherman, 34, of Conway, on a charge of hit and run involving death.

