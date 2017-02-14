Suspect sought in fatal hit-and-run in Conway turns himself in

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A suspect who was wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Conway Saturday has turned himself, according to the Conway Police Department.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, officers responded to the area 601 Church St. for a report of a person lying on U.S. 501.

The victim, later identified as 48-year-old Henrietta Henry, was taken to Conway Medical Center and died from injuries sustained.

During the investigation, law enforcement issued a warrant for the arrest of Jason Kyle Sherman, 34, of Conway, on a charge of hit and run involving death.

